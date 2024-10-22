Report: Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia 

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in court on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sex crimes charge. (Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:15 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia.

Advertisement

According to NBC News, two sources familiar with the matter reported the diagnosis and said that Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer whose purported sexual misconduct fueled the feminist #MeToo movement, is undergoing treatment in prison at Rikers Island in New York.

The Mayo Clinic states that chronic myeloid leukemia is an uncommon form of cancer that affects a patient’s bone marrow.

Weinstein’s legal health care representative, Craig Rothfeld, wrote in a statement to NBC News that “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

The diagnosis comes after a battle of health issues for Weinstein. In September, he underwent emergency heart surgery to alleviate a significant amount of fluid in his lungs and heart. Weinstein had also been hospitalized in July after testing positive for Covid-19 and contracting double pneumonia.

Weinstein’s health issues coincide with his legal battle with Manhattan prosecutors over their attempts to combine his original 2020 sexual crimes with a new criminal indictment. Prosecutors have worked to combine the new charges with those previously filed against Weinstein so that they could be tried together in court.

However, Weinstein’s New York conviction was overturned this year while he was serving a 23-year sentence. The New York Court of Appeals determined that the judge in the landmark trial was prejudiced against Weinstein by making “improper rulings,” including allowing women to testify about allegations that were not related to the case.

However, Weinstein did not walk free following the court’s decision, as he was convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. His legal team has stated that they will be appealing the conviction.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!