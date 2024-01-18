Report: DeSantis Shifts Focus To S.C. Amid Low Polling In N.H.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at Wally’s bar on January 17, 2024 in Hampton, New Hampshire. DeSantis continues his campaign trail, rallying supporters across New Hampshire after finishing second-place in this week’s Iowa caucus. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

10:58 AM – Thursday, January 18, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks for a strong finish in South Carolina as his 2024 campaign faces dismal prospects in New Hampshire.

According to reports on Wednesday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) is moving most of his campaign staff to the Palmetto State ahead of its primary next month.

DeSantis’ shift of focus comes as polling in New Hampshire shows him well behind the front runner, 45th President Donald Trump, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-S.C.).

The governor’s campaign has not aired a television ad in the state for two months. However, he has made some appearances in the state, including a stop in Hampton on Wednesday.

“Haley is a choice, but she’s focused on the donors’ issues and she’s running on an agenda of warmed-over corporatism,” DeSantis said. “She cares more about Ukraine’s border than she does about our own southern border here in the United States.”

DeSantis plans to make another stop in New Hampshire on Friday before spending the weekend campaigning in South Carolina.

