Report: Brothels Reportedly Garnered ‘Staggering’ Profits Hosting Political and Military Figures

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

10:46 AM – Friday, November 24, 2023

A leading federal investigator has disclosed that the trio accused of overseeing brothels in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., purportedly catering to influential patrons, including political and military figures, amassed a revenue exceeding one million dollars from the venture in the past year.

The persons implicated in the operation, namely James Lee from California, and Han Lee and Junmyung Lee from Massachusetts, allegedly amassed the substantial sum by operating the service from upscale apartments in Massachusetts and the suburbs of Washington, D.C., starting in 2020, has emerged from an affidavit presented to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts by the Department of Homeland Security which highlighted that the defendants meticulously maintained “impeccable” records detailing the financial transactions of the operation.

“I do not believe that HAN has legitimate employment but I do believe she has made an astounding amount of money running her prostitution business over the last several years,” DHS Special Agent Zachary Mitlitsky wrote, referencing the alleged ringleader of the operation.

The affidavit noted that between December 2019 and October 2023, two of Han Lee’s bank accounts, primarily dealing in cash, accrued $965,000. Additionally, there is a suspicion that she may have access to other foreign accounts.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) pressed charges against the trio following the dismantling of the operation. In the event of a conviction, they could face maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $250,000.

The D.C.-area brothels, according to prosecutors, were situated in apartment complexes in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia. The defendants allegedly leased these apartments, covering the transportation and flights for the prostitutes to these locations. The prosecution further claims that the defendants advertised prostitution services at rates ranging from $350 to $600, requiring solicitors to provide extensive personal information, including full name, birth date, credit card details, employer information, and websites. A “reference if they have one” was also mandated.

“Some of these professional disciplines included, but are not limited to, politicians, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, business executives, technology company executives, scientists, accountants, retail employees, and students,” prosecutors said. An investigator stated, “There could be hundreds of unidentified customers, potentially encompassing professional disciplines beyond those listed above.”

The DOJ, however, has not provided additional information about the clientele at this time.

