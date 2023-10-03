Report: Biden Administration Halts Official Senior Administration Travel To International Fossil Fuel Events

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House on October 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden held the meeting to discuss economic legislation, artificial intelligence, and gun violence. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:57 AM – Tuesday, September 3, 2023

An internal memo has revealed that the Biden Administration is halting senior administration officials from attending international conferences that promote oil, natural gas and coal.

“[President Joe Biden has] declared war on American energy independence,” Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of Power the Future, told One America News. “And this is proof of it.”

The September 15th memo was reportedly written by Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk. In the memo, Turk breaks down travel restrictions and explained that officials must receive approval from the National Security Council before attending any global fossil fuel-oriented event.

“This guidance sets out a presumption that agencies and departments will pursue international energy engagement that advances clean energy projects,” Turk wrote in the memo. “It’s really childish,” Turner said. “It’s very silly of the administration to continue to play these games and demonize an industry, which quite frankly does provide the ability for Biden to attend these other conferences.” “Next month is COP28 (the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference),” Turner continued. “Several hundred, if not several thousand, Biden Administration officials will fly to Dubai for this conference. Forty-thousand people attended the one last year in Egypt. They’re all going to get on jets, right? They’re all going to have motorcades.”

Biden has worked to advance the ‘green energy’ agenda since taking office in January 2021. He signed an executive order in August 2021 mandating 50% of new cars produced be “zero emission” by 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a ‘performance-based standard’ which would require that electric vehicles make up two-thirds of U.S. auto sales by 2032.

Turner simply argued the Biden Administration was gaslighting the American people.

“There’s no such thing as carbon neutral or carbon free,” Turner said. “They claim electric vehicles have no emissions, but EV emissions are all on the front end in constructing that EV. And, quite frankly, the emissions on the front end, the manufacturing, the earth moving, the rare earths, et cetera, are greater than the emissions of a fossil fuel combustion engine on the backend.”

Turner says that abandoning fossil fuels would result in an expedited deterioration of American life.

“Right now, our economy, our way of life, our, our human dignity, our American national security, our footprint in the world, all of that depends upon the robust fossil fuel economy we have,” said Turner. “It’s why people are fighting legally and illegally to break into this nation, to come to this nation. It’s because of our way of life.”

