Report: Beyoncé To Appear Alongside Kamala Harris At Houston Rally

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:43 PM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

Beyoncé is expected to join Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston, the singer’s hometown, on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Harris will head to the state of Texas on Friday, where she will hold a rally spotlighting the state’s abortion laws following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday morning that Harris will be joined by Beyoncé, while citing three people familiar with the rally.

Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” has become a musical staple of Harris’ rallies, playing it as a walk-up song before she addresses her supporters.

The news of Beyoncé’s upcoming appearance follows after speculation picked up in August during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Rumors circulated related to Beyoncé and how she was supposed to perform for the Democrat crowd during the convention’s final night. However, the star did not end up performing or even attending the DNC.

Although Beyoncé has not yet endorsed Harris this cycle, she has a long history of supporting Democrats, including singing the national anthem during former President Barack Obama’s second presidential inauguration in 2013.

Additionally, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, issued a full endorsement of Harris in July following President Joe Biden dropping out of the race as concern mounted surrounding Biden’s mental acuity and age.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy!!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President,” Tina Knowles posted on Instagram in July alongside a photo of her with Harris.

Additionally, Democrat Senate nominee Colin Allred will join Harris in Houston as part of a get-out-the-vote effort, as he looks to defeat incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

