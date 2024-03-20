Rep. Scalise Slams Biden’s Two-State Solution Position On Israel

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

6:05 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Representative Steve Scalise has slammed the Biden administration’s stances on the war in Israel.

Advertisement

While speaking with other House leaders on Wednesday, Scalise (R-La.) said that President Joe Biden is being disingenuous in his continuous calls for a two-state solution.

He said Biden’s only concerns are appeasing anti-Israel voters in Michigan and Nevada at the expense of America’s greatest Middle East ally.

“When Joe Biden talks about a two-state solution, seems like the only thing he’s really interested in are Michigan and Nevada,” he said. “And I think people are fed up with that. Just because his politics are bad here at home, doesn’t mean you go and undermine one of your strongest allies in the world, especially in a time of war.”

Scalise’s comments come as elected Democrats continue to increase pressure on Israel to stop fighting Hamas. A hefty amount of voters gave large support to “uncommitted” against Joe Biden in the party’s primaries over his support of Israel.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!