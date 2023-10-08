Rep. Mace Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:32 PM – Sunday, October 8, 2023

Representative Nancy Mace has voiced her support for GOP Representative Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House.

Mace (R-S.C.) appeared on CBS on Sunday where she declared that she will be supporting Jordan (R-Ohio) to take on the role as the next Speaker of the House “for a number of reasons.”

“I will tell you today, I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan as speaker for a number of reasons,” she said. “I think that his values, his work ethic, his ability to just run circles around everyone with regards to policy and pushing forward. We have been one of the least productive Congresses inside of thirty years, and he is going to be a workhorse for our country.”

Mace continued by stating that she is looking forward to working hard for the American people.

“We’ve got to put the American people first and move this country forward and do it in a positive way. And I think he’s going to bring that to the table,” she added.

Later, the South Carolina representative stated, “We have to look forward and unite and come together regardless of what has happened in the past. We have to be forward-thinking and look to the future to bring the party together. Bring the people together and let the American people know that we care, and we’re going to work and fight hard for them.”

CBS host Margaret Brennan also brought up allegations regarding how Jordan allegedly knew that wrestlers at Ohio State University were being sexually assaulted while he had worked as an assistant coach for the team.

The representative responded that she was not familiar with the situation.

“I don’t, I don’t know anything about that. What I do know is that I’ve been a very strong voice for women,” Mace continued. “I’ve talked to Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise about that. I’ve been a very strong advocate for rape victims.”

Mace was a rape victim in 2019 and is currently a champion for women and survivors of sexual assault. In September, she told journalist Dana Bash that her experience had a direct impact on her views.

She went on to say, “I’m pro-life, I have a fantastic pro-life voting record, but I also understand that we cannot be a-holes to women.”

