Rep. Luna Unveils Bills That Could Make Convicted Pedophiles Face The Death Penalty 

11:25 AM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Florida Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna has revealed a new set of bills that could potentially force child sexual predators to face the death penalty.

On Tuesday, Luna (R-Fla.) unveiled a new set of bills, all of which are being introduced in the 119th Congress.

“If you are raping someone, if you’re molesting someone, you are essentially murdering their soul. Those people never actually fully recover. I’ve actually sat on a committee with a very prominent [female House Democrat] who actually talked about the fact that she was molested as a child. And so you can see that it impacts and really hurts people,” Luna explained during an interview with Fox News Digital.

Two of the three bills introduced would reportedly require death sentences or, at the very least, life imprisonment for those charged with a wide range of sex crimes related to children.

The third bill, if passed, would require guilty verdicts of rape and/or sexual abuse against adults to carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30-years to life in prison.

Luna noted during an interview that she is under the impression that President-elect Donald Trump would support the bills.

“I got the impression that he [Trump] absolutely is supportive of anything in this sector,” Luna said.

The Florida Congresswoman has been a part of the House Freedom Caucus, who “support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans.” The group just met with Trump over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Luna further stated that they had also discussed the potential for the president-elect to sign an executive order levying the death penalty for pedophilia-related crimes, but that it could likely be impossible to pass later on.

“He would be willing to sign an [executive order]. But the fact is, is that it has to go through Congress first. So it would have to come to his desk that way,” she explained.

Luna first introduced the bills in the last Congress when Democrats still held control of half of Congress and the White House. However, the bills gained little momentum and ultimately did not proceed to a vote by the full House.

