Rep. Lloyd Doggett Becomes First House Democrat Calling For Biden To Drop Out Of Race

12:18 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Democrat Representative Lloyd Doggett has become the first sitting House Democrat to go public with a call for President Joe Biden to drop out as the Democrat presidential nominee after last week’s debacle.

However, the 77-year-old still applauded Biden’s previous track record as the commander-in-chief.

Soon after, Doggett noted that “many Americans have indicated dissatisfaction with their choices in this election,” and that keeping Biden on the Democrat ticket could pave the way for a very possible Donald Trump re-election.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same,” he said in a statement.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved. Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

Doggett, who is serving his 15th term in Congress, is now the first lawmaker in his party to publicly state what others have been quietly alluding to behind closed doors since the debate last week and even before that.

Democrats had previously claimed that the GOP’s assertions regarding Biden’s apparent senility and faulty cognitive abilities was due in part to Republican lies and manipulations. However, after watching the first debate, the same Democrats who claimed that 81-year-old Biden could successfully lead the country, now seem to agree that Biden is not “all there.”

After the debate, Biden even needed his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to lead him off the stage and help him down the steps. Meanwhile, Trump simply walked off confidently and without any assistance.

The “vote Blue no matter who” Democrat crowd has now shifted back to “anyone but Trump” talking points, similar to 2016, when Hillary Clinton faced off with Trump. Many left-wing social media users maintained that they would vote for Biden over Trump even if the current president was in the hospital and on a ventilator.

Biden’s “bad” debate performance, which was described that way by former Democrat President Barack Obama, prompted widespread panic among his supporters and the left, leading to many questions regarding whether the 81-year-old is the best candidate for the Democrat party.

Doggett’s statement came minutes after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Tuesday that she believes “it is a legitimate question” whether Biden’s halting performance is just “an episode or is this a condition.”

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to be virtually coronated as the party’s nominee for president over the next few weeks ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

