OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:47 PM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

South Carolina Republican, Representative Joe Wilson has announced that he is drafting legislation to have a printed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump.

Wilson (R-S.C.) made the announcement on his X account.

“Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” the congressman declared in a post on X. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” he added.

This piece of legislation may run into some complications due to current laws that ban portraits of any living person to appear on American currency. This conundrum, which was signed into law in 1866, was done in order to avoid the appearance of a monarchy.

Additionally, in 1969, bills over $100 were discontinued from circulation due to lack of use. Prior to that, there were $500, $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 bills available to the public. There was also a $100,000 bill made. However, it wasn’t available to the public and was only used for official government work within the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve Banks.

