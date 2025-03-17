Rep. Jasmine Crockett Warns Of 2028 Election Uncertainty, Calls Trump A Dictator

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a hearing with the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:55 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is now questioning whether the United States will have a 2028 presidential election after continuously calling President Donald Trump a dictator set to undo democratic elections.

The far-left Crockett (D-Texas.) made the remarks on Sunday morning’s “State of the Union” program on CNN, hosted by left-leaning anchor Jake Tapper. He asked her whether her fellow “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should consider a 2028 primary challenge against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“You’re close with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez … some of your fellow House Democrats say — not just progressives, by the way, we’ve heard moderates have said this too — that they’re ready to support her to challenge Chuck Schumer in a Democratic primary. Would you get behind that?” Tapper asked. “That’s four years from now. If you were asking me at least in two years then I’d have an absolute answer,” the Texas congresswoman said.

Meanwhile, Schumer has taken heavy fire from within his own party just days after voting for a Republican plan to avert a shutdown of the federal government, which he said he disagreed with before changing his mind.

Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday on CNN, Schumer’s vote is a “tremendous mistake,” and slammed the GOP bill he helped pass to avert from having a government shutdown “into a slush fund for Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

Crockett is also known for drawing controversy over statements considered outlandish, including calling Trump a “dictator” and an “enemy to the United States” during an appearance on MSNBC earlier this month.

She also had 2024 election results denialism during a Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee meeting last month, where she called Trump, “the person that allegedly got elected.”

Furthermore, during an interview with Vanity Fair last December, Crockett went after Hispanic voters who backed Trump, claiming that they have a “slave mentality.”

