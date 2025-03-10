Rep. Crockett Slammed By Tom Homan After Claiming Illegally Entering U.S. Is ‘Not A Crime’: ‘It’s A Civil Violation’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Texas Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett claimed on Saturday that entering the U.S. illegally is “not a crime,” but rather, a “civil violation” — sparking a blunt response from the Trump administration.

Crockett’s (D-Texas) comments came during a segment on MSNBC. She had been discussing a recent House committee hearing on sanctuary city policies.

“[Republicans] are so outraged by these immigrants and the crime that they’re bringing. And not to mention, city law enforcement, local law enforcement, they are always going after crime,” Crockett stated.

“And they don’t say, ‘oh, you committed a murder, oh, but you’re an immigrant. Well, let me let you go.’ Right? So they are always focused on crime,” she continued.

Crockett went on to say: “They continue to say things like ‘the illegals’ and that they broke the law coming in. But what they’re not telling the American people is that it is a civil violation. It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not. It’s not criminal. It’s not a crime. It’s not a crime. Which is why they’re so frustrated, because they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murders and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations.”

Following Crockett’s statement, Tom Homan, the border czar under Trump, quickly responded — railing against her “pathetic” statement.

“It’s a crime to enter the country illegally under Title 8 United States Code 1325 and it’s really pathetic that any member of Congress [doesn’t] understand what the law says,” Homan responded.

“They wrote the law, they enacted the law, [it’s] signed by a president. It is a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. And if you’ve entered prior, it’s a felony,” Homan added. “I had to educate AOC, what, years ago, during the hearing that it’s a crime to enter this country illegally and we’re going to enforce those laws.”

Additionally, Crockett recently characterized President Trump as an “enemy” of the United States “occupying” the White House. Her remarks were said around the same time that she took the side of Canada over the U.S., saying: “they [Canada] are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now” — referencing Canadian leaders who condemned Trump’s tariffs.

“Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States,” she stated following President Trump’s back-and-forth argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator, too? That you should never leave the White House because you don’t believe that elections should take place?” Crockett added.

Despite Crockett’s criticisms, a recent CNN poll following President Trump’s recent address to Congress found that 66% of respondents believe Trump’s proposed policies will “move the country in the right direction.”

76% of respondents also believe that President Trump’s immigration policies will move the country in the right direction. 69% of respondents said that they had a positive reaction to President Trump’s speech.

