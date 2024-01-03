Rep. Comer: $15M In ‘Loans’ For Biden Not Actual Loans

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Comer and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) viewed new FBI documents today as part of a probe into an unverified tip about an alleged bribery scandal related to U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

12:00 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says he doesn’t believe the $15 million in loans to Joe Biden’s family are actual loans.

On Tuesday, Comer (R-Ky.) said that a loan is something that needs to be paid back but that there was no expectation that the Bidens would pay back the money given to them through business deals.

“And it looks like with the president’s son and brother, there’s about $15M in loans,” he said. “And as someone that’s been involved in banking, I don’t have much confidence in any of them are loans. Not a single penny.”

He says that his investigation into the Bidens has forced Merrick Garland’s DOJ to change course on how to pursue charges against son Hunter Biden.

“Because we’ve uncovered the facts in a transparent manner – we’ve used bank records, bank records don’t lie. The DOJ has had to change course with respect to how they’ve treated the Biden family. I mean, just a few months ago, Hunter Biden was expected to get a blanket immunity sweetheart plea deal,” Comer continued.

His comments come as the impeachment inquiry into the current president continues to ramp up.

