Rep. Collins Brings Mariah Carey Cutout To Congress

OAN’s Tom McGrath

9:38 AM – Friday, December 15, 2023

Representative Mike Collins has invoked the image of pop star Mariah Carey to motivate his colleagues in 2024.

The Georgia Republican brought a cardboard cut out of Carey to the House floor on Thursday.

The promotional picture on the cutout was used for Carey’s 1994 holiday campaign for the single “All I want for Christmas is you.”

However, it was captioned “All I want for Christmas is 12 appropriation bills,” something that Congress has not passed on time since 1997.

“You know, the past 12 months have certainly been trying, but our conference has shown that we can pass strong conservative policy that puts America first,” Collins said. “So, to my colleagues, enjoy your time with you family, and come January let’s be prepared to finish what the American people expect us to do. And that’s to get these remaining appropriation bills across the finish line.”

This isn’t the first time Collins has used Christmas to get his point across. In the past, he has displayed a festive Hunter Biden cardboard cutout with the caption “Let it snow.”

