Rep. Biggs Seeks FBI Probe Of Democrat Fundraising Platform ‘ActBlue’ Over Foreign Influence, Fraud Claims

U.S. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:25 PM – Friday, March 14, 2025

GOP Arizona Representative Andy Biggs sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel requesting that the FBI investigate ActBlue, the top fundraising arm of the Democrat Party.

In his letter, Biggs (R-Ariz) highlighted how the Treasury Department discovered “hundreds of suspicious transactions with ActBlue, reported by banks” under former Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration.

“In 2024, President Biden’s Treasury Department found hundreds of suspicious transactions with ActBlue reported by banks,” Biggs wrote on Thursday, noting that the platform has been able to raise over “$16 billion for progressive causes since 2004. However, it appears the platform has been used to skirt the integrity of federal campaign finance laws.”

On his website, Biggs asserted that there are also “allegations of foreign donations originating in China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela,” raising concerns of foreign influence in relation to U.S. elections.

Biggs also stated that 19 state attorneys general “are also making inquiries into allegations of fraud, money laundering, fraudulent and counterfeit use of credit and debit cards, and patterns of contributions that are suspicious.”

“It must be emphasized that these allegations, were they to prove true, would indicate a serious threat to the integrity of our elections, besides the victimization of American citizens. The gravity of the allegations and their implications demand a thorough and vigorous investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We strongly urge an inquiry into ActBlue,” he added.

House Republicans previously issued a subpoena regarding ActBlue last October to “close loopholes in our campaign finance system.”

In response, ActBlue representatives announced that the investigation was “nothing more than a partisan political attack and scare tactic to undermine the power of Democratic and progressive small-dollar donors. We welcome the opportunity to respond to these frivolous claims.”

In his recent letter, Biggs explained that the Biden administration previously “stonewalled” attempts to investigate.

“The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Committee on House Administration have been investigating these allegations of misconduct. But the previous Administration has stalled access to the necessary documents. This week, Oversight Chairman Comer and Administration Chairman Stiles have renewed their request with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” Biggs continued.

Additionally, Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) asked the Trump administration to investigate “credible allegations,” while alleging that ActBlue allowed “terror-tied entities” to utilize the platform.

“Despite the detailed reporting and the reasonable suspicion that our nation’s laws had been violated, the Biden-Harris Treasury Department refused to substantively address these explosive revelations,” Issa wrote this week.

“The undeniable and continued collaboration between ActBlue Charities and terror-tied entities amounts to the enabling of terrorism and may also constitute money-laundering crimes,” he continued.

“In addition, the flagrant inability of progressive groups to address the appearance of skirting a full range of our laws — or call out the evils of Hamas and the BDS movement — raises critical questions if the activities and coalition building of ActBlue and ActBlue Charities are in reality part of a wider commitment to financing and facilitating attacks on Israel and Jewish people in America and around the globe.”

