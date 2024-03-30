Religious-Themed Designs Banned From WH Easter Egg Roll Art Event

White House Easter Egg Roll WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

11:18 AM – Saturday, March 30, 2024

The White House has banned religious-themed designs from the Easter egg art event.

Religious Easter egg designs will not be accepted from National Guard children for the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House.

Along with the yearly Easter Egg Roll, the White House celebrates Easter with an art competition. A contest flyer specifies that an Easter egg design entry “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

“As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers—for nearly 50 years—have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this long-standing tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade,” the flyer explains. “On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden, the Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating our Military Families.’”

Kids are asked to paint eggs with pictures from their own lives. “Selected designs representing the unique experience and stories of National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists from across the country and displayed at the White House this Easter and Passover season,” the advertisement states.

Additionally, content that encourages “bigotry, racism, hatred, or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age” cannot be used in educational settings by children.

Children will paint a few chosen designs on actual eggs, which will be on display at the White House.

