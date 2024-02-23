Reddit Agrees To $60M Deal That Allows Google To Train AI Models On Its Posts

(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:17 AM – Friday, February 23, 2024

Google has struck a deal with Reddit that will allow the massive search giant to use posts from the online discussion site to help train its artificial intelligence (AI) models and improve the Google Search service overall.

The announcement made on Thursday was valued at $60 million, which will give Reddit access to Google AI models to help improve its site search as well as other features.

According to the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Reddit stated that it reported a net income of $18.5 million. The company also stated it will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RDDT.

Meanwhile, most AI models so far have been trained to steal other content from the web. However, this has come with repercussions among authors, artists, publishers, and others, as their creative copyrighted work has not been given any form of recognition or financial compensation.

Additionally, some AI companies have even been taken to court over these issues. The lawsuits have prompted AI tech firms to find new ways to find content, such as the new deal with Reddit.

The new data-sharing arrangement is said to be an important move for Google, allowing easier access to human-written material that it can use to train its AI models.

Google complimented Reddit in a news release, saying it is a repository for “an incredible breadth of authentic, human conversations and experiences.” Reddit said its work with Google “will make it easier for people to find, discover, and engage in content and communities on Reddit that are most relevant to them.”

Furthermore, Google described the new deal as “more content-forward displays of Reddit information.”

