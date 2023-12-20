Red States See Population Growth As Residents Leave Blue States

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:30 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

A report has revealed that Texas has experienced the largest-reported population growth, while blue states like New York and California have lost thousands upon thousands of residents.

The Census Bureau released a report on Tuesday that outlined the population trends of all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“The increasing number of states with population growth reflects both the broad national trends of deaths and net international migration returning to pre-COVID levels as well as reduced net domestic outmigration for some of the states,” the report reads.

Photo Via U.S. Census Bureau

The report highlighted how Texas’s population growth beat out all other 50 U.S. states in addition to the District of Columbia.

On July 1st, 2022, the population of Texas was 30,029,848. On the same day a year later in 2023, it grew to 30,503,301.

Florida also increased its population growth from 22,245,521 in 2022 to 22,610,726 in 2023, falling behind Texas.

Meanwhile, the states that experienced the largest drop in its population were New York, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Oregon, New York, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana.

New York experienced the highest gross population decrease by far, losing 101,984 residents. In second place, California followed New York, losing 75,423 residents.

However, the report was not clear regarding whether the statistics included asylum seekers.

