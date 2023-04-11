Recycling plant fire prompts over 2000 resident evacuations

(Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 6:31 PM – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A “serious, large-scale fire” that started at an Indiana recycling plant on Tuesday afternoon has forced more than 2,000 homeowners to leave their homes.

It is reported that the fire started in the city of Richmond, which is roughly 70 miles east of Indianapolis and close to Ohio’s western border.

According to Indiana State Police, the fire originated in the defunct Hoffco facility, which was shut down in 2009.

According to Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, the evacuation order pertained to locals and anybody who was within 0.5 miles or less from the fire. Pets should stay inside and windows should be closed for those who are outside that zone.

“Many units are on scene,” Snow said. “Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responder’s room to get this under control.”

Indiana State Fire Marshall present at the scene confirmed that “the smoke [was] definitely toxic,” adding that the fire will most likely “burn for a few days.”

While other organizations worked to get hotel rooms if required, Bethesda Worship Center provided temporary housing for people evicted from their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Snow announced that firefighters had put out the fire on the city’s northwest side and are attempting to do the same on the east side to stop it from spreading.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts