Recycling plant fire prompts over 2000 resident evacuations

Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers pack away their hose as a barn burns in the background after they managed to save the house close to Labertouche, some 125 kilometres west of Melbourne, on February 7, 2009. More than 40 blazes raged across two states as a once-in-a-century heatwave pushed the mercury as high as 46 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit) with fire bans in place across much of the south-east, with conditions said to be the worst since the Ash Wednesday wildfires of 1983, which killed 75 people and razed 2,500 homes. AFP PHOTO/William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry
UPDATED 6:31 PM – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A “serious, large-scale fire” that started at an Indiana recycling plant on Tuesday afternoon has forced more than 2,000 homeowners to leave their homes.

It is reported that the fire started in the city of Richmond, which is roughly 70 miles east of Indianapolis and close to Ohio’s western border.

According to Indiana State Police, the fire originated in the defunct Hoffco facility, which was shut down in 2009.

According to Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, the evacuation order pertained to locals and anybody who was within 0.5 miles or less from the fire. Pets should stay inside and windows should be closed for those who are outside that zone.

“Many units are on scene,” Snow said. “Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responder’s room to get this under control.”

Indiana State Fire Marshall present at the scene confirmed that “the smoke [was] definitely toxic,” adding that the fire will most likely “burn for a few days.”

While other organizations worked to get hotel rooms if required, Bethesda Worship Center provided temporary housing for people evicted from their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Snow announced that firefighters had put out the fire on the city’s northwest side and are attempting to do the same on the east side to stop it from spreading.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts