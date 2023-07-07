R&B singer performs anti-American version of national anthem at festival during 4th of July celebrations

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:30 AM – Friday, July 7, 2023

R&B singer Jill Scott has received backlash and criticism for cutting up the words of the National Anthem and replacing them with anti-American lyrics, claiming that the United States is an oppressor state.

Scott sang the woke attack on the Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday, the second day of the annual New Orleans Essence Festival.

The lyrics she sang read:

“Oh say can you see by the blood in the streets / That this place doesn’t smile on you colored child / Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands / But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased / Oh say, does this truth hold any weight / This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slaves!”

Essence shared the video of Scott’s performance calling it the “only National Anthem we will recognizing from this day forward.”

Americans across the country were enraged after her rendition was posted on Twitter by Essence magazine.

Scott, who is originally from Philadelphia and boasts a net worth of approximately $12 million, had previously said in interviews that she has considered leaving America due what she believes is the declining racial climate.

“There are some things you don’t have to deal with in other countries. We’re looking at Holland,” she said. “The education is dope, the healthcare is dope. There’s very few confines on your personality. If you want to go get some a– or buy some a– ain’t nobody tripping on you… I like the idea of people being able to be free as long as you’re not harming anybody.”

The performance was held on the second day of Essence Festival which was focused on the perceived systemic racism in the country.

In attendance of the festival was Vice President kamala Harris, who received criticism for her attempts at defining what culture is.

