Rays’ Star On Restricted List, Investigation Into Alleged Relationship With Minor

1:23 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

Major League Baseball player Wander Franco has been placed on a restricted list and will not be traveling with the Tampa Bay Rays as an investigation regarding an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been launched.

On Monday, the Rays released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, regarding the shortstop’s leave from their current road trip.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old’s restriction comes amid the launch of an investigation consisting of an alleged relationship with a minor.

According to the press, a post on Twitter (X) which has now been deleted alleged that Franco was inappropriately involved with someone who was under age.

When the allegations initially surfaced, the team released a statement claiming that they were looking into the situation.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays stated. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco did not play in the Rays’ game on Sunday, however, Kevin Cash, the team’s manager, maintained that it was a planned rest day.

The player had signed an 11-year $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021.

The Rays have stated that MLB is investigating the posts and all allegations of sexual misconduct.

