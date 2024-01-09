Ray Epps Receives 1 Year Probation In Connection To Jan. 6

This image from video provided by the Justice Department and contained in the government’s sentencing memorandum, shows Ray Epps, left, at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:17 PM – Sunday, January 7, 2024

Ryan Epps, a man from Arizona who attended and allegedly facilitated the January 6th, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol, has been sentenced to a year of probation.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old was sentenced after he pleaded guilty back in September of 2023 as part of a deal with Justice Department prosecutors.

Epps admitted to “engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.”

He was not present in the courtroom for sentencing and appeared by video conference instead.

Fox News and other media outlets have previously expressed speculations regarding how Epps could be an undercover government agent who helped facilitate the Capitol protest in order to entrap Trump supporters. However, last year, Epps sued Fox News for defamation, claiming that the network was at fault for disseminating unfounded rumors about him.

Epps claims to have had a “life-changing reality shift” when the “Trump cult,” in his own words, turned against him and his wife, and he “now knows that President Biden won the election.” Epps expressed regret for his actions on January 6th and said that he hoped to help others “learn the truth” about the 2020 election results.

In addition to the probation sentence, Epps was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and serve 100 hours of community service.

Over 1,230 people have been charged with federal offenses related to that day, such as seditious conspiracy and “attacking police officers” in connection to the protest.

Around 170 people were found guilty of at least one charge, while around 730 others entered guilty pleas to charges.

Authorities claim that they have still been investigating who planted pipe bombs outside of the offices of the Republican and Democrat national committees the day before the event, as well as the identities of up to 80 others who are wanted for their involvement at the protest.

