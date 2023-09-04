Rappers Show Support For Trump During Indictments

Former President Donald Trump invites rapper Lil Pump on stage during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:51 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

Rappers including Lil Pump and Bandman Kevo are showing their support for former President Donald Trump amid indictments.

Chicago rapper Badman Kevo showed his support by tattooing the 45th president’s mug shot on his leg with the phrase “Make America Great Again” and sharing it on Instagram with his 3 million followers.

“Make America rich Again or Sleepy Joe,” he said. “Biden … actually got me paying a lot of taxes.”

Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher posted “I’m voting Trump 2024” on August 12th in a viral post that had over a million views on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter.

Following Trump’s arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, rapper Lil Pump, who stood on stage with former President Donald Trump at a 2020 campaign rally, shared his own mugshot in support.

Lil Pump posted a picture showing the two mugshots side by side and wrote “FREETRUMP,” in an Instagram post.

The post received more than 238,720 likes, as well as comments of support from Donald Trump Jr. and Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr. also showed his gratefulness towards Lil Pump by sharing his post on X, thanking him.

