Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Set To Perform At Kamala Harris Rally In Atlanta

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:28 PM – Tuesday, July 30, 2024

A Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta is gaining more traction now after rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced on social media platforms that she will be joining the VP and presumed Democrat nominee on Tuesday evening.

Megan said that she expects to perform something “special,” alongside speeches from a number of Democrat senators.

With the VP’s approval rating being only slighter higher than Biden’s, the Harris campaign is trying to lock in on battleground states in an attempt to revitalize the democrat party’s message, which was floundering under a Joe Biden-led ticket.

The Harris campaign has made it a top priority to reach younger voters through the means of pop culture. For example, the decision to include popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as online advertisements meant to cater to the youth and specifically women by highlighting abortion-related topics.

“The energy is infectious,” Georgia Democratic Chairwoman Nikema Williams said. “My phone has been blowing up. People want to be part of this movement.”

Meanwhile, Republican consultant Brian Robinson also believes the dynamics of the race has changed with Harris now in control of the reins.

“Trump was going to win Georgia. It was over,” he said. “The Democrats have a chance here for a reset.” Michael Tyler, Harris’s campaign communications director, said that he expects the race to be just as close as the 2020 election. Tyler claims that Harris and her supporters plan on continuing to tell voters about “Trump’s dangerous Project 2025 plan to enact a national abortion ban, restrict contraception and even women’s access to [in vitro fertilization].” Even though Trump has already reiterated numerous times that he has absolutely no involvement with Project 2025, nor does he agree with everything it describes, Democrats have still tried to label him as a facilitator of the plans, claiming that Trump is in secret cahoots with the Heritage Foundation.

Donald Trump has also publicly disavowed project 2025, distancing himself from the policies.

In a joint statement, Trump senior advisor Susie Wiles and Trump strategist Chris LaCivita wrote:

“President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way.”

