Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies At 53 After Collapsing On Stage 

Fatman Scoop speaks on stage at the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:49 AM – Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died at 53-years-old after collapsing on stage during a concert.

Advertisement

According to local officials, the artist, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was headlining the “Green & Gold Party” in Hamden, Connecticut when he suffered a medical emergency.

Social media footage of Freeman energizing the crowd at Town Center Park showed him stepping up to the platform of the DJ booth before collapsing out of the audience’s view.

Numerous reports have claimed that while other performers on stage led the audience in prayer, people could be seen performing chest compressions behind the DJ set’s screen.

TMZ reported that authorities were called to the park around 8:33 p.m. and he had been advertised to start his concert at 7:15 p.m.

Freeman was stretchered off the stage and transported to a local hospital about six miles north from the park.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett had posted an update to social media that Fatman Scoop had a medical emergency and was being taken to a hospital.

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Garrett posted to Facebook.

The rapper’s tour manager, DJ and producer Birch Michael, confirmed Freeman’s passing on social media early on Saturday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop,” Michael wrote. “I am honestly lost for words … you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly [sic] made me the man I am today.”

The New York City musician became popular after his song “Be Faithful” earned him millions of views.

He is also featured on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October of 2005.

Freeman also was a part of Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That,” and has done tracks with Timberland and Magoo, Nick Cannon, and Skrillex.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!