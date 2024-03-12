Rand Paul Reintroduces ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor Act’ To Prohibit No-Knock Search Warrants

A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

10:10 AM –Tuesday, March 12, 2024

GOP Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has re-introduced legislation to ban no-knock search warrants across the United States.

On Monday, Paul (R-Ky.) and Representative Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.) announced the filing of the “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.”

Taylor was fatally shot in 2020 after police conducted a raid on her apartment while searching for her boyfriend who was being investigated for alleged drug trafficking.

The bill would prohibit state or local law enforcement agencies from executing a warrant until after officers provide a notice of his or her authority and purpose.

“There’s a better way of doing things,” Paul said during the press conference. “I do this not only because I care about the people behind the door. I also care about the police. I think it’s a very dangerous risk for police to take. And, you know, there’s a lot of better ways to arrest people that don’t involve going in in the middle of the night.”

Paul initially filed the legislation back in 2020. At the time, it did not gain enough traction and never made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This time around, the senator says he is hopeful the bill will move forward.

