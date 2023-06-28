Ramaswamy: Joe Biden is a “Puppet for the Managerial Class”

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy holds a press conference outside of the shuttered South Shore High School on May 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

3:53 PM – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy did not mince words when discussing President Joe Biden with One America News.

“[Biden’s] a puppet for the managerial class,” Ramaswamy said. “The real people who run this country are not even the people we elect to run the government.”

Biden has come under fire following IRS whistleblower allegations that Hunter Biden received special treatment from Biden’s Department of Justice.

“I think it is shameful that you have a president of the United States who, while he is effectively overseeing a Department of Justice that is indicting his lead political opponent right now in election cycle, Donald Trump,” said Ramaswamy. “It’s coming to light that his own son was effectively selling access through multi-million dollar effective bribes paid by countries like Ukraine or so-called private companies in countries like Ukraine.”

Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the IRS, claimed to CBS News that his team “wasn’t allowed to take” certain investigative steps “that could have led…to President Biden.” He also claimed that U.S. Attorney David Weiss attempted to bring federal charges against the First Son in both California and Washington, DC last year, but he was denied by Biden-appointed US attorneys Martin Estrada and Matthew Graves, respectively. Ramaswamy says this is just another example of the “managerial class” at work.

“It’s the managerial class that was never elected in government and increasingly in the private sector as well,” Ramaswamy said. “It’s the merger of private power and state power. The same people who staff a under secretary of whatever role in a three letter government agency that then sit on some corporate board of directors that become the associate dean of God knows what to be an ambassador halfway around the world living some plush life. It’s that same managerial class that is crushing the will of the everyday citizen.”

Shapley’s testimony alleged that Hunter Biden, from 2014 to 2019, owed $2.2 million in taxes to the federal government. He also claimed that Hunter Biden and his business associates reeled in about $17.3 million from Ukraine, China, and Romania – with Hunter Biden taking $8.3 for himself.

“It’s corruption,” Ramaswamy explained. “Every day you see people coming out of the government. What do they want? They want a payday. And it’s sad.”

“The person who’s going to have to fix the problem is going to have to be somebody who isn’t in it for that reason,” Ramaswamy continued. “Look, I’ve made close to a billion dollars at the age of 37. Donald Trump was in a similar position. We’re not in this for the money. I’m spending my own money, right? We’ve put tens of millions of dollars already into this campaign. That’s called sacrifice.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland had previously testified under oath to Congress that U.S. Weiss had the authority to bring charges outside of Delaware. Both whistleblowers also claimed that Weiss sought to be appointed special counsel in the case at least twice, but he was shot down by Biden’s DOJ.

