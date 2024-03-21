Ramaswamy Calls On SCOTUS To Step In On Trump N.Y. Judgment

Former Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 24, 2024 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

12:55 PM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has called for New York Attorney General Letitia James to be disbarred.

On X (Twitter) on Thursday, the Donald Trump surrogate slammed the Democrat for imposing excessive fines on the 45th president in an attempt to bankrupt him.

“The Letitia James crusade against Donald Trump is disgusting and is a threat to every American,” he stated.

He said that it’s un-American to dictate hundreds of millions be paid in fines in order to receive an appeal. The entrepreneur called for the Supreme Court to step in.

“This is an opportunity for the Supreme Court to step in and say no, we’re not going to stand for this kind of lawfare, whether it’s against Donald Trump or a Democrat, it’s wrong,” Ramaswamy said. “We don’t want to empower prosecutors to use bond and bail, or bonds as a way of achieving a goal that they couldn’t achieve through the front door, which is bankrupting an opponent, even stopping them being able to appeal those decisions.”

Ramaswamy said he expects even left-leaning members of the court to side with the 8th Amendment’s clause banning such excessive punishments.

