Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC Ratings Spiral Down 43% Following Trump’s Election Victory

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:04 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has been dumped by almost half of her audience since President-elect Donald Trump’s Election Day win, according to recent statistics.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” has lost 43% of its total audience in 2024 since Election Day, averaging only 1.4 million total viewers since Trump won in a landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The decline was discovered after analysts compared the average viewership of “The Rachel Maddow Show” from January 1st, 2024, until Election Day, to the MSNBC show’s viewership since November 6th.

In 2022, the MSNBC host cut “The Rachel Maddow Show” to once a week in order to “pursue other projects” despite a giant salary, and she recently signed a new contract to remain as the face of MSNBC for the future.

The biggest star on the network has done even worse among adults aged 25-54, losing a massive 56% of its audience since the election, while averaging only 103,000 viewers from arguably the most important demographic.

During its popularity, “The Rachel Maddow Show” aired every weeknight and competed for “most watched cable news host,” but Maddow has only hosted on Monday nights starting two years ago and she passed the 9 p.m. ET time slot the other four days a week to Alex Wagner. Additionally, Wagner had her lowest-rated week ever last week.

Currently, Maddow covers the network’s most notable events, such as Election Night, and she hosts podcasts and works on multiple side projects on her off time from MSNBC.

On her previous contract, Maddow reportedly made $30 million per year. However, according to The Ankler, her new deal was for a lesser $25 million a year over the next five years, but MSNBC insiders have argued those numbers.

Fox News correspondent Joe Concha, who has spent years covering the media industry, expressed that it’s not surprising that a host who “so strongly supported Kamala Harris” is losing viewers after the election results.

“What was surprising is that MSNBC still doled out $25 million to her to work one night a week. And the return on investment is that she finishes a distant second to Sean Hannity at 9 P.M. Is that money well spent? Rhetorical question,” Concha told Fox News Digital.

Maddow is known for her relentless criticism of Trump over the years and famously pushed false, since-debunked theories that attempted to connect him to Russia.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” thrived off the left’s pursuit of Trump, averaging 2.5 million viewers in 2017, 2.9 million in 2018, 2.8 million in 2019 and 3.2 million in 2020. In 2021, she rolled back her workload after a lengthy hiatus.

Maddow also voiced her opinion before the election that Trump “would be a dictator” if re-elected.

