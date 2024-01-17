Rachel Maddow Defends MSNBC’s Choice Not To Broadcast Trump Victory Speech: ‘We Cannot Knowingly Broadcast Untrue Things’

(L) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Rachel Maddow attends Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit at Second on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:15 PM – Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Show host and anchor at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, came under fire when she declared that the left-wing network would not air Donald Trump’s victory speech in Iowa because she assumed that it would be full of lies.

Advertisement

Social media users online drew attention to the fact that Maddow, the host of The Rachel Maddow Show and an anchor for MSNBC, was among the most outspoken supporters of the now-debunked theory that Trump had ties to Russia and that Russian hackers had stolen the 2016 election for the GOP.

Following his overwhelming triumph in the Iowa caucus, Maddow, who anchors the network’s coverage from New York, stated that the network will continue to refrain from airing Trump’s victory remarks in real time.

“It is not an easy decision, but there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. And that is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are,” Maddow said.

She went on to claim that the decision was “not out of spite. It is not a decision that we relish. It is a decision that we regularly revisit and honestly, earnestly.”

Maddow also said that if Trump’s comments produced “any news,” MSNBC would inform viewers.

This prompted at least one person on X (Twitter) to call MSNBC, due to its affiliation with President Biden’s leftist ideals, a “state-run TV” network.

NBC is “Ground Zero for it,” according to pundit Glenn Greenwald, who labeled Maddow as “the reigning queen of TV disinformation.”

Other liberal news anchors, like CNN’s Jake Tapper, even attempted to speak over Trump early in his speech while he was outlining his border proposal.

“A relatively subdued speech as the things go so far. Although, here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric,” Tapper said, frustrated about Trump’s win.

Being one of the most outspoken opponents of Trump during his presidency, Maddow frequently devoted lengthy chunks of her own 9 p.m. show to discussing theories that have now been proven false regarding Russian meddling and manipulation of the president’s administration.

Her show was heavily influenced by the contentious Steele dossier, which contained a number of outrageous, unsubstantiated claims about Trump’s alleged connections to Russia.

In fact, the Durham report concluded that “none of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting could be corroborated by the [FBI] investigators.”

However, Maddow still continued to hint that the Steele dossier supported allegations of Russian meddling.

“The bottom line allegation of this unproven dossier is that Russia didn’t just attack our election; they did so with the knowledge of and support of the Trump campaign that the Trump folks were in on it that they knew what Russia was doing while they were doing it, and they continued meeting with Russians,” Maddow asserted.

“What [Steele] says he found was evidence not just of Russia attacking the US presidential election, but one party in that election—the Trump campaign—helping, going along with it, colluding, being part of it—and that is a way worse allegation than just the Russians attacking our election,” she continued.

Maddow has a deal with the network that expires in 2024. Nonetheless, her appearances have decreased throughout the Biden administration reign. She also reportedly took a few weeks off from her $30 million-a-year MSNBC job in 2022 in order to focus on producing podcasts and movies.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!