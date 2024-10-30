HOF Quarterback Brett Favre Shames Biden Over ‘Garbage’ Comment at Trump Rally: ‘How Dare He Say That’

Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers smiles as he walks off the field prior to the start of a game against the Seattle Seahawks January 1, 2006 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:02 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre hit the campaign trail with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ahead of the November election.

Favre, a longtime Trump supporter, shared his thoughts on the upcoming election prior to his appearance at the Trump rally.

“In all the elections I’ve seen over my lifetime, I’ve never seen one where there was so much hate. It’s certainly sad to see,” Favre wrote on X.

The Trump campaign announced that Favre’s appearance would take place during Trump’s visit to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Favre spent a majority of his career playing for the Green Bay Packers team.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback supported Trump in 2020 based on the former president’s stance on freedom of speech, gun rights, and his support of the military and police.

“I think our country was in better shape with him,” Favre previously stated. “I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of ‘em. We’re all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.”

“Black, White, Hispanic, Asian – you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality,” he added.

During Favre’s speech, he also criticized Biden’s recent comments, where he called Trump supporters “garbage.”

“I want to address the comment that Joe Biden made yesterday that said the supporters of Donald Trump are garbage.. How dare he say that. Looking out I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students… Everyday Americans that make this country great,” Favre stated during the rally.

Favre continued, using football lingo to convey his feelings on Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the starting quarterback: Donald Trump,” Favre continued.

The former NFL quarterback spent twenty seasons in the league, finishing with over 71,000 passing yards, 508 touchdowns, and eventually going on to win a Super Bowl with the Packers.

Favre ranks fourth in all-time passing yards in NFL history, only following Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning.

