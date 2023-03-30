QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, released from prison

(photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:48 AM – Thursday, March 30, 2023

Jacob Chansley, who is also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has been released from prison 14 months early.

Chansley, the 35-year-old Navy veteran, had been touted as the person who led, what Democrats called, “the insurrection” that day. He had been sentenced to serve 41 months in federal prison on November 2021.

Calls for Chansley’s release had been increasing dramatically since Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the January 6 tapes that were given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The tapes had shown how Chansley had had multiple peaceful interactions with law enforcement that day, and had been escorted around the Capitol by Capitol police.

Another video showed him calling for everyone to remain peaceful and to head home. No attempt at stopping or apprehending him was made.

Many prominent people have been calling for his release from prison after the tapes became public, including SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

At his sentencing hearing, Chansley said that he was not dangerous, violent or an insurrectionist.

“I am in no way shape or form a dangerous criminal. I am not a violent man. I am not an insurrectionist. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist,” Chansley had told the judge. “I am nothing like these criminals that I have been incarcerated with.”

The 35-year-old veteran was released from a federal prison complex on Thursday and transferred to a halfway house in Arizona.

