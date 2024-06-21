Putin Warns South Korea It Would Be A ‘Big Mistake’ Arming Ukraine

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian media before his departure at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 21, 2024. Russia and Vietnam pledged on June 20, 2024 to deepen ties as President Vladimir Putin made a state visit aimed at bolstering his alliances to counter Moscow’s growing isolation over the war in Ukraine. (Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:37 AM – Friday, June 21, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea on Friday it would be making a “very big mistake” if it arms Ukraine in their war against Russia.

Putin’s comments come after Seoul claimed it was considering arming Ukraine, in response to Russia and North Korea’s new pact that stated they would defend each other in the event of “aggression” against either country.

“If this happens, then we will also make appropriate decisions that the current leadership of South Korea would hardly like,” Putin said during his state visit to Vietnam on Thursday, which immediately followed the lavish Pyongyang visit. “We reserve our right to supply weapons to other regions of the world,” he added.

Putin also warned that Russia is willing to arm North Korea if the U.S. and its allies continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“Those who supply these weapons believe that they are not at war with us. I said, including in Pyongyang, that we then reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world,” Putin said.

Furthermore, Seoul discussed the Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev on Friday, with South Korea’s foreign ministry issuing a statement demanding that “Russia immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea.”

South Korea also stated that Putin’s support threatens the country’s security and violates U.N. Security Council resolutions. “South Korea will respond resolutely to threats against South Korea’s national security,” the statement said.

In response, Russia’s foreign ministry said that “attempts at threats and blackmail against Russia are unacceptable,” and that the agreement was bilateral and not aimed at third countries.

Meanwhile, South Korea has given humanitarian aid and military equipment to Ukraine, but it has refused to provide lethal weapons so far. South Korea has an official policy not to arm countries at war.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said it should “be of concern to any country that cares about maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

During the visit between the two sides, North Korea’s leader also pledged “full support” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is increasing evidence that Russia has already been deploying North Korean missiles in Ukraine.

Japan also stated it was “seriously concerned that President Putin did not rule out military technology co-operation with North Korea”, Japan’s government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said, adding that the agreement was “unacceptable”.

Both Koreas are technically still at war and maintain a heavily guarded border, where tensions have grown even more.

