Putin: ‘I Was Absolutely Right’ About Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden prior to the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

4:45 PM – Thursday, February 22, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he was “absolutely right” to prefer Joe Biden for president over Donald Trump after Biden called him an SOB at a California fundraising event.

While speaking with the Russian press on Thursday, Putin appeared to poke fun at Biden’s comments saying he is the better presidential candidate for his interests.

The Kremlin responded more strongly, saying Biden’s comments are unbecoming of a world leader and are “debasing” to the United States.

Putin said his endorsement of Biden was made for Russians rather than for an international audience.

“We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right,” Putin told state television, with a slight smile on his face. “This means that I was right,” he continued. “What I said was for our audience first and foremost not for Americans. You are a Russian journalist after all. And you asked what was better for us. So, I told you then and I can confirm and repeat it now: Biden.”

The Russian leader previously voiced Biden as his choice of the two candidates as he is “more predictable” than President Trump.

