Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case denies retaliation against IRS whistleblower

5:25 PM – Monday, July 3, 2023

The United States attorney assigned with probing Hunter Biden’s tax files, David Weiss, denied retaliating against the IRS whistleblower who claimed Weiss was barred from pressing charges outside his home district.

Gary Shapley, the whistleblower, told the House Ways and Means Committee in May that Attorney General Merrick Garland was lying to Congress when he claimed in earlier testimony that Weiss, who resides in Delaware, had the authority to file charges outside his home district, including in California and Washington, D.C.

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday, Weiss stated that the Justice Department did not retaliate against any IRS official “for making protected disclosures to Congress,” and that he thought he could file charges outside his home district if the investigation leads in that direction.

Weiss did not directly address claims that he was barred from filing charges outside of his home district in the letter, but still insisted that he has been given “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden investigation, “including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges.”

He further stated that he has “been assured” that he will be granted the necessary special power to bring charges “in the District of Columbia, the Central District of California, or any other district where charges could be brought in this matter.”

Weiss’ letter was in reaction to Jordan’s letter the week before, in which Jordan accused Weiss of refusing to engage with the committee and called his reasoning “unpersuasive.”

Weiss contested Jordan’s claims in his letter, stating that he is unable to offer proof or address any specific questions concerning Hunter Biden since the inquiry is still pending.

Weiss also hinted that he might be able to deliver some kind of testimony before the committee.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware declined to comment.

“At the appropriate time, I welcome the opportunity to discuss these topics with the Committee in more detail, and answer questions related to the whistleblowers’ allegations consistent with the law and Department policy,” Weiss wrote

