Progressive Maren Morris Leaving Country Music, Blames Trump Years

Maren Morris performing at the 54th Annual CMA Awards. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3: 21 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Country music singer Maren Morris is reportedly walking away from her country music roots in order to establish her sound elsewhere.

Morris, 33, made the announcement in an interview shared on Friday, saying that she is ready to move on from the genre after feeling isolated in it in the “post-Trump era.”

In recent years, the singer has made headlines for being outspoken about her progressive ideological beliefs, despite not previously seeing her work or herself as “political.”

Morris claimed that the issues in the country music world have intensified in the years following Donald Trump’s presidency, saying that “people’s biases were on full display.”

“It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music,” she asserted.

In 2016, Morris rose to fame with her album “Hero,” which earned a spot at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The musician’s latest EP “The Bridge” marks the start of a new musical journey and shares insight into her feelings about the country music world.

The two tracks on the new EP are called “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

The songs delve into her tense relationship with Nashville and country music as a whole, with lyrics like “I’m done fillin’ a cup with a hole in the bottom, I’m takin’ an axe to the tree.”

“These songs are obviously the result of that — the aftermath of walking away from something that was really important to you and the betrayal that you felt very righteously,” Morris said. “But also knowing there’s a thread of hope as you get to the other side.”

“The Bridge” is reportedly a sneak peak of what her next studio album will sound like, which is currently in the works with renowned producer Jack Antonoff.

