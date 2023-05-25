Program grouping Christians and Republicans with Nazis granted DHS funding

The seal of the US Department of Homeland Security is seen at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, January 13, 2015. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:15 AM – Thursday, May 25, 2023

A university program that has grouped the Republican Party, Christian and Conservative groups in the same category with Nazi groups, has been receiving funding from the Department of Homeland Security, according to Fox News.

Conservative watchdog group, Media Research Center, had obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that showed a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program which was started to combat terrorism has been funding a University of Dayton program that specifically targeted Americans who are Christians and part of the Republican Party and Conservative groups.

Brent Bozell, the founder and president of the Media Research Center, exposed the group saying that what they found is “criminal behavior.”

“This terrorism task force is engaged in an active effort to demonize and eliminate Christian, conservative, and Republican organizations using federal taxpayer dollars,” he said. “What we have uncovered calls for criminal prosecution. The American people need to know those who are abusing their positions in the federal government will be held accountable for their criminal behavior.”

The program has been receiving funding through the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program (TVTP). The TVTP is a program that provides funds for various educational and government institutions “to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.”

The University of Dayton was granted $352,109 for its PREVENTS-OH program to “draw on the expertise of the University of Dayton faculty” to fight “domestic violence extremism and hate movements.”

On the grant application submitted to the DHS, a researcher had provided a chart titled the “Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization,” where a list of organization was also provided.

Under the list were names such as The Republican Party, the Heritage Foundation, Fox News, the National Rifle Association, PragerUniversity, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

These organization were listed alongside the Base, a neo-Nazi paramilitary group and the Daily Stormer, a pro-Nazi publication.

According to Fox News, the MRC listed all its findings in a letter addressed to Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

In the letter to Jordan, Bozell called for Congress to investigate and criminally prosecute those involved, and he also asked for a meeting between himself and Representative Jordan.

“The Media Research Center has uncovered disturbing documentation that proves that the government is colluding with left-wing activists, academics, and state and local officials in an active effort to target some of the most prestigious conservatives and prominent political, religious, and media groups in the country, linking them directly to Nazis and terrorists,” the letter stated. “The American people need to know that those who are abusing their positions in the federal government will be held accountable for this criminal behavior.”

The TVTP was originally started under the “Empowering Local Partners to Prevent Violent Extremism in the United States” plan which was meant to to give taxpayer-funded grants to local groups to prevent domestic “violent extremism” by the Obama administration in 2011, it was then halted by President Donald Trump in 2016.

However, it was restarted in 2019 solely through the Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention.

