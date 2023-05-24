Professor who destroyed students’ Pro-Life display fired for holding knife to reporter’s neck

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:43 AM – Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The Hunter College art professor who destroyed a group of students’ pro-life display and went on an expletive-filled rant is now being accused of putting a knife to the neck of a journalist who was reporting on the incident.

According to a New York Post report, Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct assistant professor of art at Hunter College, allegedly threatened to “chop” up a reporter, Reuven Fenton, while holding a machete to his neck. Fenton had knocked on the door of her Bronx apartment on Tuesday morning and introduced himself.

“Get the f— away from my door, or I’m going to chop you up with this machete,” the professor had shouted at the reporter.

Before Rodriguez “barged out” of the apartment and put the deadly weapon to Fenton’s neck, the report alleges that he simply knocked on her door and introduced himself in order to request a comment regarding the prior display incident.

“Get the f— away from my door! Get the f— away from my door!” she yelled repeatedly.

A New York Post photographer had followed Fenton on his journey to the apartment, taking a photograph of the reporter and professor’s exchange before they exited the building.

However, Rodriguez is accused of pursuing the reporter and photographer outside while brandishing a machete and yelling at them long after they had left her building.

“If I see you on this block one more f—ing time,” she yelled. “Get the f— off the block! Get the f— out of here…”

The professor briefly pursued the two down the street and also allegedly kicked Fenton in the shins as he attempted to get into his car before retreating, according to the report.

Neither the New York Police Department nor Rodriguez have responded to any requests for comment.

The professor has been fired from her position at the university, according to a representative from Hunter College.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school,” said a spokesperson for the school.

The tense exchange occurred after Rodriguez came under fire earlier this month after a video went viral showing her yelling profanities at a group of pro-life students manning an anti-abortion display at Hunter College. She accused the students of spreading “propaganda” and “triggering” other students before pushing items off from the display and creating a scene.

“You’re not educating s—, this is f—ing propaganda,” the professor told the students in a video posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America. “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

“This is bull—-, this is violent,” Rodriguez continued. “You’re triggering my students.” “I am sorry about that,” one of the students said nervously. “No, you’re not because you can’t even have a f—ing baby. So, you don’t even know what that is. Get this s— the f— out of here,” the professor fired back before hurling items off the table. “F— this s—.”

A Hunter College representative confirmed that their former employee, Rodriguez, can be seen in the video and that the university was investigating the incident further.

“Hunter College prides itself on maintaining decorum and respect for all while encouraging the free expression of ideas,” they continued. “Students can display one side of a political issue or more than one side. We consider our campus a vibrant marketplace of ideas.”

