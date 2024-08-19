Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested Outside Of DNC, Nearby Businesses Require Extra Security

Pro-Palestinian activists face police during a demonstration outside the venue of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024 (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:53 PM – Monday, August 19, 2024

A number of pro-Palestine protesters were arrested on Monday near Chicago’s United Center, where the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is being held.

The protests, made up of thousands of people who are current Chicago residents or traveling visitors, have been scheduled to take place on the first and last day of the four-day Democrat convention as organizers have strategically scheduled the protests to take place during the same time as the DNC.

Organizers of the march said that roughly 15,000 people were present in Union Park, which is nearby to the site of the convention.

Protestors were arrested after breaking off from an even larger riot and protest march. They quickly began storming a perimeter wall outside of the convention center.

“Demonstrators breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention’s outer perimeter near the United Center on Aug. 19. Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees,” announced the DNC Public Safety Joint Information Center.

Chicago Police and U.S. Capitol Police responded by showing up in riot gear and asserting dominance over the roughly 100 unruly protestors attempting to breach the outer fence. Police Supt. Larry Snelling and his top brass followed behind the group of officers.

Although there was at least 100 protesters and rioters just on day one, surfacing reports claim that only four people have been arrested so far.

Protesters continued to flood the streets while protesting the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, which they consider Democrat leaders to be complicit of, due to President Joe Biden’s announced allegiance to Israel as America’s greatest foreign ally.

The DNC is scheduled to feature top Democrat leaders, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (D-Minn.), and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

