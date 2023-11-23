Pro-DeSantis Super PAC CEO Resigns

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Thanksgiving Family Forum at the downtown Marriott on November 17, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:38 AM – Thursday, November 23 2023

Chris Jankowski, the CEO of the biggest super PAC backing presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, has resigned.

Jankowski resigned as the CEO of the DeSantis (R-Fla.) affiliated super PAC, Never Back Down, on Wednesday.

“Never Back Down’s main goal and sole focus has been to elect Governor Ron DeSantis as president,” Jankowski said in a statement. “Given the current environment it has become untenable for me to deliver on the shared goal and that goes well beyond a difference of strategic opinion.”

His decision comes after a heated debate took place at a super PAC strategy meeting. The goal of the meeting was to brainstorm ways to address and counter DeSantis’s presidential competitor Governor Nikki Haley’s (R-S.C.) rise in the polls.

During the meeting, Jeff Roe, a political consultant, and Scott Wagner, a former Yale classmate of DeSantis’s, got into an argument.

“You have a stick up your a–, Scott,” Roe seethed at Wagner.

Wagner then responded, “Why don’t you come over here and get it?”

Then, Wagner proceeded to get up from his seat. He was restrained by two Never Back Down board members.

The Florida Republican and his wife, Casey DeSantis, have grown frustrated with the path that the super PAC has been on. Never Back Down is no longer running ads in Iowa amid concerns that connecting the super PAC to the governor is hurting him amongst voters.

At couple’s request after the boardroom brawl, a new DeSantis super PAC was created. It is called Fight Right Inc. The group is currently running ads in Iowa comparing Haley to Hillary Clinton.

Earlier this week, DeSantis got a major endorsement from influential Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

Despite the endorsement, 45th President Donald J. Trump is still leading the polls in the Hawkeye State.

