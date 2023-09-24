Pro-Abortion Group Funds ‘God’s Plan Includes Abortion’ Billboards in Conservative States

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

On Interstate-55 going through conservative, pro-life states, an organization that advocates “normalizing abortion” has begun funding advertising on at least six billboards, one of which boldly claims, “God’s plan includes abortion.”

The billboards were erected in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee by the far-left advocacy organization Shout Your Abortion. These states were chosen as hotspots for the billboards since they have either prohibited or severely restricted abortion, according to the group.

Messages like “Abortion is OK. You know what’s right for you,” and “Abortion is OK. You are loved” is displayed on two of the other black and white billboards being funded by the group.

“Interstate 55 carries 10s of thousands of abortion seekers out of southern states to Illinois, where abortion is legal. I-55 is covered with horrific, shaming billboards. Shout Your Abortion put up 6 good ones, to show love & affirmation to those making the journey,” said cofounder and director of Shout Your Abortion, Amelia Bonow.

The Washington Post also interviewed Bonow this week, where she said: “[The women seeking abortions] are probably in a difficult situation to say the least,” she also added that it “feels really good to think that we could have made somebody’s experience just a little bit easier.”

In order to continue sponsoring the billboards, a GoFundMe campaign raised $12,291 by Sunday, exceeding its $10,000 goal.

“Due to the overwhelming response to this campaign we are going to keep the fundraising rolling in hopes of funding these billboards for another month! Please continue to spread the word and share with your community. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!” a Saturday update to the funding page reads.

In 2015, the organization was founded “on the theory that pro-life sentiment is sustained by simple ignorance of the experiences and perspectives of women who have abortions and that publicizing ‘positive’ abortion stories would turn the tide for ‘choice.’”

However, it is by no means the first time that pro-abortion organizations or politicians have pushed their opinions by asserting that God approves of killing unborn children.

The reelection campaign for California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom paid for abortion tourism promotion on billboards in seven conservative states last September.

Some of those billboards attempted to mistranslate Bible verses out of context in order to promote California as a safe, enjoyable place to get an abortion: “‘Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.’ -Mark 12:31.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has also frequently emphasized that endorsing abortion “does not require one to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs.”

Additionally, the largest corporate provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood, has the Clergy Advocacy Board (CAB) of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. It aims to “increase public awareness” of a “theological and moral basis” for the death of the unborn and was established back in 1994.

