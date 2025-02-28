US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:45 AM – Friday, February 28, 2025

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States — in a historic move.

Advertisement

Trump’s executive order, which is expected to be signed on Friday night, establishes English as the national language, marking the first time the United States has officially recognized one.

The administration says that the order is intended to “empower immigrants” by unifying the American dream behind one common language, while encouraging multilingual Americans to pass down English to the next generation, for their own benefit.

If one can’t speak the official language of any country, they will face difficulties communicating with locals, accessing essential services, navigating bureaucracy, finding employment, and fully integrating into society, potentially leading to challenges in daily life and social isolation

Meanwhile, President Trump’s executive order also rolls back a mandate previously signed by former Democrat President Bill Clinton — requiring agencies receiving federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers, according to Fox News.

Subsequently, agencies will now have the discretion to decide whether to offer services in languages other than English.

“While over 350 languages are spoken in the United States, English remains the most widely used across the country,” The White House wrote in the fact sheet, according to Politico.

“This Order celebrates multilingual Americans who have learned English and passed it down, while empowering immigrants to achieve the American Dream through a common language,” it continued.

President Trump previously expressed interest in officially proclaiming English as the national language, stating: “We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2024.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!