President Trump Announces Major Investment By Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. In U.S.

An image of an electronic wafer is displayed at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu on November 21, 2024. (Photo by I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

4:24 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (T.S.M.C.) will invest $100 billion in semiconductor chip manufacturing plants in Arizona.

Advertisement

During the Monday announcement, Trump said it will boost America’s dominance in Artificial Intelligence.

“This will create hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and boost America’s dominance in artificial intelligence and beyond,” Trump said. “Semiconductors are the backbone of the 21st century economy and really without semiconductors there would be no economy.”

C.C Wei the CEO of T.S.M.C., was present during the announcement and explained that President Trump’s push for domestic semiconductor chip production would be happening.

“The vision becomes a reality,” exclaimed Wei.

This investment is aimed at avoiding tariffs that Trump previously suggested he would impose on chip imports into the United States.

“The incentive is going to be they’re not going to want to pay a 25, 50, or even 100 percent tax,” Trump stated during the House Republican Issues Conference.

Since taking office, Trump has overseen a wave of major investments into the United States. In December, he announced that SoftBank would be investing over $100 billion in the U.S.

“He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election, and many other people are also coming in with tremendous amounts of money,” Trump said of the Softbank C.E.O., Masayoshi Son.

Last week, Apple announced an even larger investment of $500 billion in the United States.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company’s commitment to American technological growth.

“From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing,” Cook said. “And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

Meanwhile, Honda is reportedly shifting the manufacturing of its new Civic to the United States from Mexico, to avoid the 25% tariff that Trump plans to impose on goods made in Mexico.

Trump is expected to place 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on China on Tuesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!