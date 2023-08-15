Pres. Trump Tees Off on Georgia Indictment: ‘Sounds Rigged to Me!’

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

8:14 AM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

45th President Donald Trump decried his fourth indictment as a “witch hunt” early Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“So, the Witch Hunt continues,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

The 45th president was indicted for a fourth time Monday evening for an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“They’re criminalizing the 1st Amendment,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. “They’re criminalizing routine legal work. They’re bulldozing over due process rights. They’re openly interfering in an election.”

Trump and more than a dozen others were charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act (the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act), Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, among other things. Other defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and more.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he will be holding a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey Monday, August 25th to refute the allegations made in the indictment.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump wrote. “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts