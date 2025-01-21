Pres. Trump Revokes Security Clearances Of Signers Of Hunter Biden Laptop Story Dismissal & John Bolton

US President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

8:13 AM – Tuesday, January 21, 2024

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former intelligence officials.

In an executive order signed on Monday, Trump pulled the security clearances of all who signed a letter which called the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation.”

This includes former National Security Agency (NSA) Director James Clapper and the former heads of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan and Michael Morell.

Trump also stripped his former National Security Advisor John Bolton of his clearance, citing the publishing of classified material.

The president continues to stress that the intelligence community should embody professionalism, political independence and should make analyses with precise accuracy.

