Pres. Trump Pushes Georgia State Lawmakers to Back Push to Defund Fulton County DA

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

8:06 AM –Thursday, August 31, 2023

Members of the Georgia state legislature are still pushing for an emergency session to defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“My constituents are super excited about the stand that I’m taking,” State Sen. Colton Moore (R-Ga.) told One America News. “They elected me to do my job as a state senator, and a state senator has a legislative duty to put a check and balance on rogue judicial and executive officers. And that’s what I’m doing by calling for this emergency special session.”

Former President Donald Trump praised Moore for being the first state legislator to make this stand.

“Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves thanks and congratulations of everyone for having the courage and conviction to fight the radical Left lunatics who are so badly hurting the great state of Georgia and, frankly, the USA itself,” Trump said in a statement.

In order to call for an emergency session, Moore needs to acquire signatures from more than ⅗ of both the state House and Senate.

“Right now, I only have three other signatures,” Moore said. “There’s three signatures in total calling for this emergency special session.”

Moore blasted other state lawmakers for not backing his initiative.

“My constituents’ tax dollars are still funding Fani Willis,” Moore said. “And all it takes to defund Fani Willis of Georgia tax dollars is a simple majority. We have 33 Republican senators. We only need 29 to defund her. Why we have not taken action on that is mind-boggling to me.”

Trump appeared to have agreed, hammering Willis for not addressing Fulton County’s high crime rates.

“Failed DA Fani Willis, who has allowed Fulton County to become a record setting murder and violent crime Warzone with almost no retribution for those murders, shockingly indicted your favorite president, me, for a perfect phone call,” said Trump. “She is very bad for America. She is very bad for Georgia.”

Moore says he may even face repercussions for backing Trump in this fight.

“There’s a little talk in the news today that they may even vote me out of the caucus,” Moore told OAN. “I’m trying to take out Fani Willis and Republicans want to talk about voting me out of their Senate caucus.”

Moore reiterated that he will not back down from this fight. He says holding Willis accountable is a logical first step to restoring justice in the country.

“This is so much bigger than Donald Trump,” said Moore. “It’s so much bigger than our fellow senators. It’s so much bigger than Brian Kemp, our governor. This is about American freedom. These individuals were questioning the integrity of an election, and now they’ve been taken political prisoner. The only evidence held in some cases is nothing more than a tweet. It’s time to take action.”

