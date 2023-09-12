Pres. Trump Files to Recuse DC Judge Presiding Over Federal J6 Case

(Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:21 PM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team submitted a court filing that argues the federal judge in Washington D.C. presiding over his 2020 election interference case ought to recuse herself.

“[Trump’s team] has cited a statute, which says that a judge shall disqualify him or herself if his or her impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” Paul Kamenar, counsel for the National Legal and Policy Center, told One America News.

Trump’s legal team point to statements that District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has made in the past while serving on the bench that could “create a perception of prejudgment incompatible with our justice system.”

“Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” the motion reads. “Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying.”

Kamenar believes the Trump team has a plethora of evidence to back up their claim.

“They have a good case that she did indicate her impartiality,” Kamenar said.

The motion highlights two specific statements made by Chutkan. Chutkan, in October 2022, said in a sentencing, “It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

“[Chutkan] was basically editorializing in her other cases and implying that Donald Trump is the real culprit here and should be tried and convicted,” Kamenar explained.

The Trump team also highlighted another statement from Chutkan in December 2021 where she said, “And it is true, Mr. Palmer — you have made a very good point, one that has been made before — that the people who exhorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action and to fight have not been charged.”

“These were statements she made while she was on the bench,” Kamenar told OAN. “She didn’t make it at some cocktail party, which would be bad enough. But here she’s proclaiming her bias to everyone.”

Chutkan has set a trial date of Monday, March 4th, 2024, only one day before Super Tuesday in the Republican primary. Kamenar says Chutkan ought to step aside on her own.

“It’s a high visibility case,” Kamenar said. “The judge should do [recuse herself], so that there’s no question, because it’s clear that her bias appears to be there against Trump.”

