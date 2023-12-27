Pregnant Texas Teen And Boyfriend Found Dead

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:23 AM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

A missing Texas pregnant teen and her boyfriend have been found dead following a multi-day search.

On Tuesday, a family member of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto confirmed that both her and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, had been found dead inside a vehicle.

According to the Leon Valley Police Department, Soto, who was expected to give birth at “any day,” had been reported missing by her family and was last seen on December 22nd.

Police verified the discovery of two bodies in what they claimed to be Guerra’s car during a briefing on Tuesday night, but they withheld information regarding the victims’ identities and the cause of death.

Authorities stated that they were investigating a “perplexing crime scene” and suspected homicide. However, they were unable to determine the exact cause of death for either victim.

Reports stated that the last place Soto was seen was the apartment she lived in with her boyfriend.

