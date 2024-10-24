Powerball Player Wins $478M Jackpot In Georgia

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:32 AM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

A Powerball player has won in the state of Georgia, winning an estimated $478 million Wednesday night, which breaks the Peach State’s alarming 10-year drought in winning the lottery’s jackpot.

Advertisement

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 and red Powerball 20.

Matching all six numbers gives the winner the option to take home the estimated $478 million winnings paid out over a 29-year span or a one-time lump sum estimated at $230.6 million.

Players face unbelievable odds of 1 in 292,201,338 in winning the Powerball grand prize.

Meanwhile, two ticket holders in Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

Additionally, Wednesday night’s win snapped a two-month dry spell of Powerball jackpot winners. The last winner was a California lottery player who won the $44.3 million jackpot on August 19, 2024.

In the last 14 years, only four jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in the Peach State.

A couple, William and Heather ten Broeke, won the $246 million prize on Sept. 17, 2016, but opted for the $165,613,510.93 cash value.

The pair were shopping at a grocery store in Georgia when Heather ten Broeke reminded her husband to buy a lottery ticket for the drawing, according to WSB2.

Georgia lottery players have 180 days to claim their winnings, according to the state’s lottery site.

An unknown New Jersey player, who bought a $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket in March, has yet to come forward, with just over five months left to claim the prize.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!