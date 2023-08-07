Porsche Receives Complaints For Photoshopping Jesus Statue Out Of New Ad

Sportscars of German automaker Porsche stand on display at a dealership on July 21, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:35 PM – Monday, August 7, 2023

Porsche is currently in hot water with many Christian and Catholic car enthusiasts after a new advertisement showed a renowned monument of Jesus Christ in Lisbon, Portugal, was edited out in order to completely erase the statue from the backdrop.

According to Fox, the notable brand’s new advertisement aimed to commemorate the evolution of many decades of its Porsche 911 and market a special edition model.

In the ad, a Porsche is shown cruising down a road alongside a bridge and river where the Cristo Rei statue stands, overlooking the city of Lisbon.

However, the enormous Jesus statue, with arms spread, was missing from the shot, even though its pedestal was still visible in the video.

“Not cool, Porsche, not cool at all,” said another social media user.

Porsche addressed the situation in a statement to the press, saying, “In an early version of a film created in Europe, the Cristo Rei Statue does not appear. We are truly sorry and can fully understand the hurt this has caused. This film has been removed.”

According to an independent guide to Portugal, the Cristo Rei is one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, towering over the Tejo Estuary.

“Cristo Rei dates from the 1950s, and its construction represents Portugal’s religious gratitude for avoiding the horrors of World War Two,” the site said.

According to Fox, Porsche later published an updated version of the video online on Sunday, showing the full statue and appeasing angry Porsche fans.

“A message to our community: in a previously-uploaded version of the 911 S/T launch film, a landmark was removed. This was a mistake, and we apologize for any offense caused. Your comments on this video were appreciated,” a pinned comment from the company read.

